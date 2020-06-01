Astronauts enter ISS safely

Ending all speculation and drama the two US astronauts entered the International Space Station last night smoothly.

The US astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken have floated into the International Space Station (ISS), and were met with hugs and handshakes from ISS Commander and fellow Nasa astronaut Chris Cassidy and Russian cosmonauts Anatoly Ivanishin and Ivan Vagner.

This is the first time in human history @NASA_Astronauts have entered the @Space_Station from a commercially-made spacecraft. @AstroBehnken and @Astro_Doug have finally arrived to the orbiting laboratory in @SpaceX's Dragon Endeavour spacecraft. pic.twitter.com/3t9Ogtpik4 — NASA (@NASA) May 31, 2020

They spoke to mission control from the spacecraft saying they are honoured to be a small part of the programme.

“I just wanted to find out if you guys got any sleep on your way up there?” Administrator @JimBridenstine asks @AstroBehnken and @Astro_Doug about their overnight trip on @SpaceX's Crew Dragon Endeavour from Earth to the @Space_Station. pic.twitter.com/rQdW09Mr86 — NASA (@NASA) May 31, 2020

Earlier On Sunday night, two American astronauts flew to the International Space Station, the world’s only space-based laboratory, located about 400 km from the earth, in a journey that has been undertaken hundreds of times earlier.

Check out all of the pictures made by the NASA HQ photo team of @NASA's @SpaceX Demo-2 launch from @NASAKennedy! From crew arrival to hatch opening #LaunchAmerica 🚀📸➡️ https://t.co/8due5jBg5Y pic.twitter.com/MKZWmRyyaq — NASA HQ PHOTO (@nasahqphoto) May 31, 2020

The event generated tremendous excitement around the globe, not because of any special technological achievement but because of the agency that facilitated the trip. It was the first time that astronauts used a spaceship built and launched by a private company, and the event is being widely seen as the beginning of a new era in space exploration.