Astronauts enter ISS safely

Ending all speculation and drama the two US astronauts entered the International Space Station last night smoothly.
The US astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken have floated into the International Space Station (ISS), and were met with hugs and handshakes from ISS Commander and fellow Nasa astronaut Chris Cassidy and Russian cosmonauts Anatoly Ivanishin and Ivan Vagner.
They spoke to mission control from the spacecraft saying they are honoured to be a small part of the programme.
Earlier On Sunday night, two American astronauts flew to the International Space Station, the world’s only space-based laboratory, located about 400 km from the earth, in a journey that has been undertaken hundreds of times earlier.
The event generated tremendous excitement around the globe, not because of any special technological achievement but because of the agency that facilitated the trip. It was the first time that astronauts used a spaceship built and launched by a private company, and the event is being widely seen as the beginning of a new era in space exploration.