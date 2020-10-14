At least 15 People Dead in Telangana Flood

At least 15 people have died in rain-related incidents in Telangana. The incessant rainfall in the state has brought a standstill in the normal life of the people.

The state government urged the people to remain indoors as several areas in Hyderabad and suburbs remained under water. Police teams and personnel of the Disaster Response Force (DRF) of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are carrying out the rescue operations in many areas.

Hyderabad and some other parts of the state received heavy rain under the impact of the Deep Depression which originated in the Bay of Bengal.

According to reports, as far as 15 deaths are confirmed, 10 people, including a toddler died in two wall collapse incidents in Chandrayangutta area, three members of a family died in a house collapse in Gaganpahad, and a woman and her 15-year-old daughter died after the roof of their old house collapsed in Ibrahimpatnam area.