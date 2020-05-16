At least 24 Migrant Workers Killed in Road Accident in UP

At least 24 migrant workers were killed and over 20 injured in a head-on collision between two trucks on the National Highway-2 in Uttar Pradesh’s Auraiya district on Saturday morning.

District Magistrate Abhishek Singh said that the accident took place near Chirauri village at around 3.30 AM when the truck in which the labourers were travelling in hit the stationary mini truck.

Both the vehicles, loaded with around 70 migrant workers turned turtled and fell on the roadside ditch.

According to the DM, most of the workers were from Bihar, Jharkhand, and West Bengal who were coming from Delhi.

However, the injured have been rushed to the nearby hospital where conditions of several were stated to be critical.

Following the incident, senior officials rushed to the spot.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognizance of the unfortunate incident in Auraiya.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a tweet said, “The government is involved in relief work in Uttar Pradesh’s Auraiya district, about 200 km from state capital Lucknow, where 24 migrants were killed in a road accident.”

“The road accident in Uttar Pradesh’s Auraiya is extremely tragic. The government is promptly involved in the relief work. I express my condolences to the families of those killed in this accident, as well as wish the injured a speedy recovery,” PM Modi tweeted in Hindi.