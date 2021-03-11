At Least 8 Killed in Road Accident at Agra-Kanpur Highway

At least 8 killed and three others injured while a SUV collided with a truck on Thursday morning at Agra-Kanpur National Highway. The accident took place on the National Highway 2 at around 5:15 AM under Agra’s Etmadpur area. The SUV driver probably dozed off and lost control of the car.

According to reports, there were 12 people travelling in the SUV. The SUV was travelling from the Etmadpur side, jumped over the median line, an entered the traffic coming from the opposite side. A container truck which was coming from Agra, tried to prevent the collision but failed due to high speed.

Agra SSP, Bablu Kumar said that the dead bodies have been sent for post mortem while the injured are being treated at the hospital.

The SUV was completely crushed in the accident. It has a Jharkhand registration n. JH13 D 5029, and is registered in the name of Mohd. Hafiz-ur-Rehman. Locals tried to rescue the passengers stuck inside the damaged car and managed to pull out four of them, who were then sent to the hospital in critical condition.

An inspector at Itmad-ud-Daulah Police Station, Sanjay Kumar Tyagi, who arrived at spot soon afterward, told India Today that the bodies of the other passengers could be recovered only after an hour-long operation to break through the crushed body of the SUV.

The driver and cleaner of the container truck remain absconding.