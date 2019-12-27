At least 9 dead in Kazakhstan plane crash

A passenger aircraft with 95 people and five crew members on board crashed in Kazakhstan on Friday. At least nine people have died following the incident. The incident took place near the city of Almaty.

According to a statement by Kazakhstan’s Civil Aviation Committee the plane lost altitude during takeoff and broke through a concrete fence. It was reportedly heading for the capital, Nur-Sultan.

Выражаю глубокие соболезнования родным и близким погибших граждан при падении самолета около Алматы сегодня утром, 27 декабря.Пострадавшим будет оказана помощь. Создана правительственная комиссия во главе с А.Маминым.Все виновные понесут строгое наказание в соответствии с законом — Qasym-Jomart Toqayev (@TokayevKZ) December 27, 2019

Meanwhile, the emergency services were working at the site to get survivors out. The death toll is likely to increase, informed sources. A special commission will be set up to determine the cause of the crash.

Kazakhstan’s President Qasym-Jomart Toqayev expressed “deep condolences” to the victims’ relatives.