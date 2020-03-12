Atanu Bhuyan To Contest for RS Polls

Veteran journalist Atanu Bhuyan is likely to be the third candidate from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to contest in the Rajya Sabha polls.

According to reports, the nomination paper for Atanu Bhuyan has been collected by Moon Goswami on Thursday.

However, the BJP has also selected Bhubaneshwar Kalita as the party candidate for one of the three seats for Rajya Sabha.

Meanwhile, senior journalist Ajit Bhuyan will contest the Rajya Sabha polls as an independent candidate to be supported by Congress and AIUDF.