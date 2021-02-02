Atleast 51 Hospitalised For Food Poisoning At Diphu Medical College Event

Atleast 51 persons have been admitted to Diphu Medical College and Hospital due to food poisoning after consuming packaged lunch served at an event conducted by the medical college on Tuesday.

As per initial reports, more persons are being admitted and the number may escalate further. Many children have been reported to have fallen sick and the isolation wards for the treatment of coronavirus have been occupied with the patients suffering from food poisioning.

According to sources it has been confirmed that the lunch packets served during the inaugural programme of the first academic session of the medical college’s MBBS course has triggered the food poisonings among the people of the region.

The event was attended by Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Both the ministers were present in Diphu to launch several developmental schemes as well.

The Deputy Commissioner of Karbi Anglong district has arrived at the hospital to take stock of the situation.

This is a developing story and more details are awaited.