ATM security guard shot dead in Doom Dooma

In a sensational incident in Doom Dooma under Tinsukia district, an ATM security guard was shot dead by a group of miscreants on Wednesday afternoon. Reportedly, the incident took place in front of the Rupai Siding State Bank of India ATM.

According to reports, a group of three armed robbers attempted to rob an ATM cash van in front of the ATM. The ATM security personnel immediately resorted to firing and the robbers also retaliated. Following the incident, the security guard died on the spot sustaining a bullet injury. However, the identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained.

However, the robbers immediately fled from the spot. One of the three robbers is suspected to have sustained bullet injuries during the firing.