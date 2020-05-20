AtmaNirbharBharat: Sonowal Instructs Bankers’ To Prepare Guidelines

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal instructed to prepare guidelines to provide loans at the grassroot level under the 20 lakh crore scheme announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a Special State Level Bankers’ Committee meeting held today at Assam Administrative Staff College under the chairmanship of Sarbananda Sonowal, discussion on measures to strengthen lending and banking to achieve PM’s vision of AtmaNirbharbharat scheme was held. The CM also discussed about the utilization of money in the small and medium industries.

Sonowal instructed the banks to prepare guidelines so that the loan could be provided to the beneficiaries at the grassroots level. He also said that the guidelines should be prepared under the guidance of the committee which will be formed by the state finance department.

The chief minister also assured employment for the people who returned from outside to their native land and instructed the panchayat and rural development department to provide job cards to the migrant workers.

Sonowal further urged the bank officials to help the people in order to make them self reliable.

Industry and Commerce Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary, Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, and Minister Atul Bora are among others who were present in the meeting.