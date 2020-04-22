Attacking doctors, medical staff to be non-bailable offence

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic situation across the globe, Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved promulgation of Ordinance to amend the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, making acts of violence against the healthcare workers as cognizable and non-bailable offences.

Under the act, there is a provision to provide compensation for injury to healthcare service personnel or for causing damage or loss to the property.

The Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020 manifests our commitment to protect each and every healthcare worker who is bravely battling COVID-19 on the frontline.



It will ensure safety of our professionals. There can be no compromise on their safety! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 22, 2020

Addressing the media in New Delhi after the Cabinet meeting, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said that health workers who are trying to save the country from this COVID-19 pandemic are unfortunately facing attacks. He said, “No incident of violence or harassment, against them will be tolerated.” The Minister further added that the investigation into the cases of attack on healthcare workers will be completed within 30 days and judgment will be pronounced within one year.

Javadekar said that under the act, an accused of the attack can attract a punishment ranging from 3 months to 5 years and a fine from 50 thousand rupees to 2 lakh rupees. He said, in case of grievous injuries, the accused can be sentenced from 6 months to 7 years and they can also be penalized from one lakh to 5 lakh rupees. Javadekar said, “If damage is done to the vehicles or clinics of healthcare workers, then a compensation amounting to twice the market value of the damaged property will be taken from the accused.”