Top StoriesWorld

Australia Bans Returnees From India, Violators To Face Fine Or Jail

By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Image
0

In view of the disastrous second wave of COVID-19, Australia has put a travel ban on returnees who are stuck in COVID-ravaged India. Violators will end up facing fines up to 66,000 Australian dollars (Rs 37.7 Lakh) or five year imprisonment, Australia Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt told state media.

“The risk assessment that informed the decision was based on the proportion of overseas travellers in quarantine in Australia who have acquired a COVID-19 infection in India,” Hunt said.

The penalties are put into effect under the Biosecurity Act that bars people from entering the country via other places like United Kingdom and Singapore.

Related News

Assam To Get 30 MT Oxygen Within 1 Month: HBS

Lockdown Extended By 1 Week In Delhi

Oxygen Crisis: 8 COVID Patients Die In Delhi Hospital

Over 79 Lakh Covid Vaccine Jabs Available With States &…

“Failure to comply with an emergency determination under the Biosecurity Act 2015 may incur a civil penalty of 300 penalty units, five years’ imprisonment, or both,” Hunt added.

Reportedly, over 9,000 Australians are currently stuck in COVID-ravaged India.

Hunt said the travel ban will be force till May 15, after which repatriation and commercial flights will resume.

You might also like
National

PM Modi to Inaugurate UN Convention on Migratory Species today

World

Chinese Spacecraft Set For Mars Landing In May 2021

Top Stories

“SSR Was Strangled To Death” – Family Lawyer

National

Locals block Kanhaiya Kumar’s convoy

Regional

IAF Launch Choppers To Douse Dzukou Valley Wildfire

Top Stories

Assam Polls: Nomination Papers Of 28 Candidates Of 2nd Phase Rejected

Comments
Loading...