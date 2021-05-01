Australia Bans Returnees From India, Violators To Face Fine Or Jail

In view of the disastrous second wave of COVID-19, Australia has put a travel ban on returnees who are stuck in COVID-ravaged India. Violators will end up facing fines up to 66,000 Australian dollars (Rs 37.7 Lakh) or five year imprisonment, Australia Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt told state media.

“The risk assessment that informed the decision was based on the proportion of overseas travellers in quarantine in Australia who have acquired a COVID-19 infection in India,” Hunt said.

The penalties are put into effect under the Biosecurity Act that bars people from entering the country via other places like United Kingdom and Singapore.

“Failure to comply with an emergency determination under the Biosecurity Act 2015 may incur a civil penalty of 300 penalty units, five years’ imprisonment, or both,” Hunt added.

Reportedly, over 9,000 Australians are currently stuck in COVID-ravaged India.

Hunt said the travel ban will be force till May 15, after which repatriation and commercial flights will resume.