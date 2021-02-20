Australian Open 2021: Naomi Osaka Beats Jennifer Brady

Japanese tennis player Naomi Osaka Saturday won her second Australian Open title and her fourth Grand Slam.

Osaka defeated America`s Jennifer Brady 6-4, 6-3 in the final of the Australian Open on Saturday at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne.

Before this, Osaka had won the Australian Open in 2019. With this win, Osaka has also improved her ranking and she is now the world number two women`s singles player.

23-year-old Osaka was in no mood to slow down and she made a winning charge in the first set. Brady was able to stand up to her for a while, but in the end, Osaka displayed her class and won the first set 6-4.

Earlier, Osaka had defeated Serena Williams in the semi-finals of the Australian Open.

Australian Open men’s final will be held on Sunday where Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev will battle it out.

Djokovic had defeated Aslan Karatsev in the semi-finals while Medvedev outclassed Stefanos Tsitsipas in the semi-finals.