Avani Lekhara Clinches Gold As The First Indian Woman Paralympic Gold Medallist

Shooter Avani Lekhara on Monday scripted history as she became the first Indian woman to win a gold medal at the Paralympics.

Lekhara fired her way to the top of the podium in the R-2 women”s 10 m Air Rifle Standing SH1 event at the Tokyo Paralympics 2020.

The 19-year-old finished with a world record equalling total of 249.6. This is now a new Paralympic record.

As per reported by PTI, she’s the fourth Indian athlete to win a Paralympics gold after swimmer Murlikant Petkar (1972), javelin thrower Devendra Jhajharia (2004 and 2016) and high jumper Thangavelu Mariyappan (2016).

In the SH1 Rifle category, Shooters are able to hold a gun with arms. The athletes have an impairment in their legs.

