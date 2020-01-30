Avoid travel to China: Government advisory

Following the outbreak of the Novel Coronavirus in China, Special Secretary in the Union Health Ministry, Sanjeeva Kumar, chaired the meeting with the representatives of State governments and UTs through video conferencing on Wednesday.

The Health Ministry has issued a travel advisory asking people to avoid all non-essential travel to China. It has also advised all travelers from China to monitor their health closely.

Also, the Ministry of External Affairs has made a formal request to the Chinese Government for facilitating the evacuation of Indian Nationals from Wuhan in the Hubei province of China in light of the recent outbreak of Novel Coronavirus.

Meanwhile, a 24×7 Call Centre is active for responding to queries on the virus. The number is 011-23978046.

It may be mentioned here that the Coronavirus has so far claimed 106 lives in China, while 4,500 people have been reported to be infected with the Novel Coronavirus globally.