Axom Nagarik Samaj Convention Manifesto Released | Highlights

Axom Nagarik Samaj on Sunday released its manifesto during its ongoing citizen’s convention.

The convention was inaugurated by Supreme Court advocate and human rights activist Prashant Bhushan.

Key Highlights of the Manifesto:

1. Assam Accord should be implemented.

2. The Clause 6 report should be made public at the earliest. In addition, the recommendations should be duly considered.

3. Will ensure the implementation of Assam Accord by removing the gaps in the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and stop all attempts to re-create a new NRC.

4. Issue of D voter would be solved at the earliest and human rights of all the citizens of the state should be ensured.

5. Cancel the Citizenship Amendment Act 2019. Release all anti- CAA protesters and activists.

6. Initiate meaningful negotiations with Bangladesh for a realistic solution to the problem of illegal immigration and for a bilateral agreement.

7. Ensuring the implementation of Assam Accord and NRC should not be infringed upon the rights of Assamese people.

8. The state autonomous council should be provided more power through adequate legislative system. Make them more transparent and accountable by ensuring the representation of women and non-ethnic people in these councils. Also bring these councils under Finance Commission of the country and ensure necessary financial decentralisation.

9. In the united system of Indian Constitution, all the natural resources and the rights of the citizens of the state should be reserved.

10. Adopt a legislative process for stopping Illegal privatisation and incorporation of the state’s natural recourses.

11. A policy would be undertaken for survey and re settlement of the land.

12. Exact survey and social audit would be taken for the reservation of common resources.

13. Necessary correction would be taken in some point of the Environmental Impact Assessment Notification, 2020 and Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013 by giving importance to Assam’s situation.

14. An agriculture policy would be taken depending on the geographical and climate condition of Assam to procure benefits in agricultural sector.