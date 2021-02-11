Axom Nagarik Samaj Slams BJP For Unfulfilled Promises

By Pratidin Bureau
Axom Nagarik Samaj criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government over various issues and for failing to fulfill promises.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, Axom Nagarik Samaj said that the BJP government has promised to resolve several issues before the elections but will fail to fulfill them after winning.

The Samaj alleged that the Prime Minister and Union Home Minister Amit Shah keep coming to Assam at the expense of government funds.

They further claimed that the government has not done anything about tea workers’ wages. The government had also promised to write a vision document which is yet to be completed. Also, express highway work is underway.

BJP government has turned the democracy into propaganda, they stated and said, “The government is trying to buy votes by distributing money’.

