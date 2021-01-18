Ayodhya: Dhannipur Mosque Project To Begin On Jan 26

Following the Supreme Court verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi case, the formal beginning of the Dhannipur mosque project will commence from January 26.

Besides the establishment of a mosque, the project will house a hospital, a museum, a library, a community kitchen, the Indo-Islamic Cultural Research Centre, and a publication house.

“At a meeting of the Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation (IICF), it was decided that Republic Day will be celebrated with the start of the Dhannipur Mosque Project, which includes a hospital, a museum, a library, a community kitchen, the Indo-Islamic Cultural Research Centre, a publication house and a mosque, secretary and spokesperson of the trust Athar Hussain was quoted stating in a PTI report on Sunday.

“At 8.30 am on January 26, the national flag will be hoisted on the five-acre plot of the project, which will be followed by plantation of tree saplings by the chief trustee and the member trustees of the IICF”, the report said.

“It was decided to make a formal beginning of the project by applying for the plan clearance from the Ayodhya District Board and start the soil testing process at the five-acre plot,” it added.

The apex court on November 9, 2019 ruled in favour of the construction of a Ram temple at a disputed site in Ayodhya and directed the Centre to allot an alternative five-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a new mosque at a “prominent” place in the holy town in Uttar Pradesh.

The Babri mosque in Ayodhya was demolished on December 6, 1992 by “karsevaks”, who claimed that an ancient Ram temple stood at the same site.