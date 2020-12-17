Ayodhya Mosque Foundation To Be Laid On R-Day

Members of the Trust — Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation constituted to look into the matters related to the construction of mosque that would replace the Babri Masjid have informed on Thursday that the blueprint of the new mosque will be revealed on Saturday and its foundation will be laid on Republic Day next year.

“The Trust chose January 26, 2021 for laying the foundation stone of the Ayodhya mosque as on this day our Constitution came into effect over seven decades ago. Our Constitution is based on pluralism, which is the leitmotif of our mosque project,” said Athar Hussain, secretary of IICF, the trust that was set up by Sunni Waqf Board six months ago to build the mosque.

According to a PTI report, the blueprint of the mosque complex, which will include a multi-speciality hospital, a community kitchen and a library, finalised by its chief architect, Professor S M Akhtar.

“The mosque will have a capacity to hold 2,000 namazis at a time, and the structure will be round-shaped,” Akhtar told PTI.

“The new mosque will be bigger than Babri Masjid, but won”t be a lookalike of the structure. The hospital will take centre stage in the complex,” Akhtar said.

“The hospital won”t be a usual concrete structure but will be in sync with the architecture of the mosque, replete with calligraphy and Islamic symbols. It will house a 300-bed speciality unit, where doctors will work with missionary zeal to provide free treatment to the ailing,” he said, adding that “the mosque will be self efficient for power as it is designed based on solar energy and a natural temperature maintenance system.”

“When we talk about the hospital project at Dhannipur, one thing is sure that it will be a multi speciality hospital,” Hussain said. The community kitchen will serve good quality meals twice a day to cater to the needs of nourishment of the poor people living nearby, he added.

The state government allotted a five-acre land in Dhannipur village in Sohaval Tehsil of Ayodhya for the construction of a new mosque after the decision of the Supreme Court in November 2019.