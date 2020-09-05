Ayodhya Mosque’s Size To Be Same As Babri Masjid

The trust formed for the construction of a mosque in Ayodhya after the Supreme court verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi case, said that it will of the same size as Babri Masjid.

The five-acre complex in Ayodhya’s Dhannipur village will also house a hospital, a library and a museum among others, said an office-bearer of the trust.

“…the complex of the mosque, which will be built in Dhannipur, will also have facilities like a hospital, a museum at the Indo-Islamic Research Centre. The mosque will be on 15,000 square feet, while the rest of the land will have these facilities,” said the secretary and spokesperson of Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation (IICF), Athar Hussain to news agency PTI on Saturday.

Hussain also added that noted food critic Pushpesh Pant will be the consultant curator of the museum while Professor S M Akhtar of Jamia Millia Islamia will be the consultant architect of the project.

A five-acre plot in Ayodhya’s Dhannipur village was allotted by the UP government for the construction of the mosque on the directive of the Supreme Court.