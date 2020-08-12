AYUSH Minister Tests COVID-19 Positive

Union Minister of State for AYUSH Shripad Y Naik tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

In a tweet, the Minister said, “I underwent Covid-19 test today and it has turned out asymptomatically positive. My vitals are within normal limits and I have opted for home isolation.”

Many top political leaders and public representatives have been infected by the contagion including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Former President Pranab Mukherjee.

On the other hand, the top countries of the world have embarked upon a race to find a vaccine against the virus. Russia yesterday approved a vaccine for public use without completing the final stage of trial. Countries like USA and India are also conducting human trials for their respective vaccines.