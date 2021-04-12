EntertainmentTop Stories

BAFTA Pays Tributes To Actors Irrfan & Rishi Kapoor

By Pratidin Bureau
11

Indian actors Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan were paid tributes in the ‘In Memorium’ segment at the 74th British Academy Film Awards  (BAFTA) on Sunday night.

Actor Irrfan died on April 29 last year after fighting neuroendocrine tumour for over two years, while Rishi Kapoor died of cancer on April 30.

Irrfan has featured in several international films including The Warrior, Namesake, Jurrasic Park, Life of Pi an Puzzle.

Related News

50% of SC Staff Test COVID-19 Positive

Kamrup (Rural) DC Tests COVID-19 +ve

Manipur: Assam Rifles Nabs LTT Militant

Guwahati Reports 186 New COVID Cases

Other stars honoured at the ceremony included George Segal, Sean Connery, Yaphet Kotto, Barbara Windsor, Olivia de Havilland, Alan Parker, Max von Sydow, Kirk Douglas, Christopher Plummer and Chadwick Boseman as well.

The 74th British Academy Film Awards, more commonly known as the BAFTAs, were held on April 10 and 11 at the Royal Albert Hall in London, honouring the best national and foreign films of 2020 and early 2021.

You might also like
Top Stories

Kolkata’s Double-Decker Buses To Make a Comeback

Regional

COVID-19: Assam Records Highest Single Day Spike with 177 Cases

Regional

Film Director accused of sliding money from youths, caught

Top Stories

Tarun Gogoi’s Health “Critical But Stable”: GMCH

National

RS Deputy Chairman Brings Tea for Protesting MPs

Regional

Govt. To Hold talks with tea garden managements

Comments
Loading...