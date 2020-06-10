Baghjan Blowout: PM Modi assures to help resolve situation

In his official Twitter handle, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he discussed the devastating situation at Baghjan oilfield fire tragedy with the Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and has assured that “all possible support will be given from the Centre”. The tweet also stated that the situation is being monitored.

PM @narendramodi spoke to Assam CM Shri @sarbanandsonwal to discuss the situation in the wake of the Baghjan fire tragedy. PM assured all possible support from the Centre. The situation is being monitored closely. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 10, 2020

Earlier today, the Assam CM in his twitter handle said he spoke to the PM and briefed him about the emergency measures the petroleum ministry, Oil India Limited,and state machinery.