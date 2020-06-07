Baghjan blowout : Singaporean experts arrive in Guwahati

A three-member expert team from a Singapore-based emergency management firm has arrived in Assam to control the 10-day gas well blowout at Baghjan in the Tinsukia district of Assam.

They are likely to start work on Sunday night, according to officials.

“The delay in their arrival is due to Covid-19 related formalities and clearances at Singapore,” sources said. The Singapore flight landed in Guwahati this afternoon and now they are heading to Duliajan by road.

According to OIL sources, the team, led by Michael Ernest Allcorn of the Singapore-based firm Alert Disaster Control, is expected to reach the leaking oil well on Sunday evening.

As many as 650 families, comprising 2,500 people, have been shifted to three relief camps after the state-owned Oil India’s (OIL) oil well at the Baghjan village in Tinsukia, around 550 km east of Guwahati, started spewing natural gas on May 27.

OIL will pay Rs 30,000 as immediate relief to each impacted family. It was decided at the Friday’s tripartite meeting at the Tinsukia Deputy Commissioner’s office, which was attended by the representatives of the Baghjan Gaon Milan Jyoti Yuva Sangha and OIL officials.