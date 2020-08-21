Baghjan: Expert Team Returns Back

The well-killing operation at Baghjan has become uncertain as expert teams from ONGC Nazira, Sivasagar and Baroda have returned from Tinsukia before the completion of the work.

Meanwhile, four experts have been infected with COVID-19 and are currently under treatment and four other experts from Baroda have also been infected with the virus.

At present, six experts from Singapore have continued the well-killing operation with the help of the staff and officials of Oil India Limited.

The experts have started the repairing work of the casing valves of the oil well and tried for cementing the lower portion of the well.

According to reports, if the cementing process doesn’t work, an alternate shaft will be set up which will help to douse the flame.