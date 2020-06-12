Baghjan Fire: Forest Dept to conduct study on environment & ecology

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal today held a meeting at his office at Janata Bhawan and reviewed the situation arising out of the Baghjan oil well blow out incident. Discussions were held to assess the damages wrought by the oil well fire and its effect on the ecology of the surrounding areas.

The Chief Minister directed Additional Principal Conservator of Forest (Wildlife) M. K. Yadava to conduct a study on the effects of the explosion incident on the environment and ecology of the surrounding areas.

Yadava was directed to cover effects of the incident on flora and fauna along with different species living in the water bodies of the area in his study.

Meanwhile, Additional Chief Secretary Maninder Singh and Additional Principal Conservator of Forest (Wildlife) M.K. Yadava had left for Baghjan following the Chief Minister’s direction.

On Thursday, Sonowal had announced inquiry into the Baghjan oil well fire incident and directed Additional Chief Secretary Maninder Singh to conduct the inquiry and submit report within 15 days.