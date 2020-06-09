Baghjan Fire: Sonowal Asks DM Rajnath to deploy Air Force

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has called Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to deploy Air Force for controlling fire in Baghjan oilfield.

The Chief Minister informed through a statement that all necessary steps have been taken by the State Government to ensure safety of local people in Baghjan and instructions have been sent to local district and police administration about the same. He also said that Chief Secretary and DGP have been directed to take active steps to control the situation while keeping the armed and paramilitary forces, fire brigades, NDRF and SDRF engaged to ensure safety of the people in and around the affected area.

Saying that OIL, ONGC, Govt of Assam, armed forces, paramilitary forces, NDRF, SDRF etc have been fighting to bring the fire under control and ensure safety of the local people, Sonowal expressed hope that they would succeed in their efforts soon. He also called on the people in the affected area not to panic as both the Central and State Governments have been taking all measures to ensure their safety.

Sonowal today telephoned Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to inform him about the explosion at the Baghjan oilfields and the resultant fire engulfing the area. Chief Minister urged the Union Petroleum Minister to take urgent steps for putting out the fire at the earliest while also directing the Tinsukia district administration and police to take necessary measures for safeguarding the interest of the local people of the affected area.