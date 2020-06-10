Baghjan Fire: Two Injured, Admitted to AMCH

Two persons have been severely injured at the Baghjan fire incident in Tinsukia and admitted to the hospital. Both the injured have been admitted to Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH).

Meanwhile, two employees of OIL have lost their lives at the incident. The deceased have been identified as Durlav Gogoi and Tikheswar Gohain.

The fire is still burning but no measures have been taken yet to douse the flame.

However, the Fire & Emergency Services of Oil India Limited (OIL) and the experts who arrived at the blast site from Singapore reached the spot to control the situation. The OIL authorities said that the water from Brahmaputra River will be used to douse the flame and workers are digging a well to store the water.

Moreover, the residents in the area have been shifted to relief camps.