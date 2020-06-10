Baghjan Incident: Durlav Played for Assam Football Team

Durlav Gogoi, the firefighter who lost his life at the Baghjan Fire on Wednesday was a goalkeeper in the Assam football team at the junior level in 1996-97 and played for Oil India Limited (OIL).

His one-time teammate Durga Boro condoled his death and said, “Durlav represented Assam at several national level tournaments at the junior level. Extremely sad to hear the news.”

However, OIL Spokesperson Tridib Hazarika said, “We lost two of our men today (June 10). The cause of death as of now for lack of forensic is drowning in the pond beside the well. It could be suffocation too because of gas around.”

Meanwhile, another firefighter of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited was injured after a team was engaged when the well into flames at 1:40 p.m. on Tuesday. The man rushed to the Dibrugarh Medical College and Hospital, is said to be out of danger.