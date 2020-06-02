Baghjan: Locals Stage Protest Against Assam Minister

The locals of the Baghjan area in Tinsukia district have staged protests against Assam ministers Jogen Mohan, Sanjay Kishan, and MLA Suren Phukan on Monday night.

The residents of Baghjan are still in the relief camp after the blow out in a well at Baghjan oil field which took place on May 27. It has been six days that the incident occurred but still, the OIL authorities are unable to stop the gas and oil emission in the spot which brought a threat to the lives of the people and the habitats.

The rare species of river dolphins also died due to the pollution in the Dibru River. At the time when the people are facing threat to their life, Minister Jogen Mohan while visiting the relief camp to take stock of the situation of the people, has given a vague statement for which the locals expressed anger against him and staged a protest.

The minister said that the fish, tortoise, and river dolphin which have died is not due to the blowout but for some other reason. The locals condemned the statement of the minister and threatened him not to do politics with the people of the area.