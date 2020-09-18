Baghjan: OIL Appeals For Lifting Road Blockade

In response to the road blockade launched by Baghjan Gaon Yuba Milanjyoti Sangha on Thursday in protest against the delay in the payment of compensation, Oil India Limited (OIL) requested and appealed to the group to allow the workflow at Baghjan well site number 5, an official statement said.

After several unsuccessful attempts, Oil India Limited (OIL) had successfully diverted the gas and condensate to Baghjan EPS. However, the blockade has caused disruption in the remaining works at the well siteThe Chief Resident Executive Dilip Kumar Das said, “We understand all your compensatory demands and we are doing whatever it takes to resolve them at the earliest”.

OIL has requested the group to not act as an obstacle in the shifts of the employees or restrict the entering of new workers. The organisation asserted that the employees have been working rigorously over the last few months and in a bid to relax their workflow OIL has changed the employees’ shifts.

In the communication to the group’s president and secretary, Das said, “We are also ready to engage in a conversation with you (group) in the presence of the Tinsukia administration”.

OIL expressed its gratitude for all the support the group has extended to date.

Well No 5, one of 22 crude oil and natural gas wells in the Baghjan Oilfield close to the Dibru-Saikhowa National Park, had a blowout on May 27.