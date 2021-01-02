Baksa: Himanta Distributes Free Scooters To Beneficiaries

Assam Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday distributed scooters to meritorious girl students at Mushalpur in Baksa district under Dr. Banikanta Kakati Merit Award of Pragyan Bharati scheme 2020.

A total number of 541 girl students from Baksa district have been found eligible to receive the scooters.

This scheme was launched by the Assam government to provide free scooties to the girl students who have secured first division in the Higher Secondary (HS) examinations in the year 2020-21.

Under the Pragyan Bharati Scooty scheme, total Rs. 144 crore will be spent to provide scooties to 22,245 girl students, while the prices of these scooters range from Rs 61,490 to Rs 65,640.

BJP national general secretary and MP Dilip Saikia, MP Naba Kumar Sarania also graced the scooter distribution programme.

In the first phase, scooters were provided to the students of Kamrup Metro and Rural on December 20 at Numali jalah parade ground, Amingaon in Guwahati by CM Sarbananda Sonowal and Himanta Biswa Sarma.