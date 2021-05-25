In a tragic turn of events, a man was lynched to death by a group of villagers on suspicion of practicing witchcraft in a village in Baksa district.

The incident was reported on Monday at Bogobari village in Tamulpur sub division of the district.

As per sources, close to 150 people cornered the 50-year-old man, identified as one Biren Boro, and accused him of practicing witchcraft in the village.

Subsequently, angry villagers beat up the man left and right and when police reached to rescue the man, they were attacked too.

At least five policemen were injured in the attack.

The man was later rushed to a local hospital as he was critically injured in the attack. He later succumbed to his injuries.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered at Kumarikata police station based on the complaint of the man’s wife.

Five person have been arrested so in connection to the incident. They were identified as Laksindra Boro (32), Sunos Narjary (21), Birkhang Basumatary (23), Ringkhang Basumatary (21) and Rajen Narjary (47).

In Assam, such cases of people getting killed for allegedly practicing ‘witchcraft’ are not very uncommon.

Last year in September, two people were burned to death by a mob of villagers for allegedly practicing witchcraft. A kangaroo court decided that they be killed for indulging in witchcraft, however there was no evidence to prove it.

Witch-hunting is an atrocious practice and a socially sanctioned violence. According to official data, a total of 107 persons have been killed in witch-hunting incidents across 21 districts in Assam since 2011 and counting.