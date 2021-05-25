Baksa: Man Lynched To Death On Suspicion Of Practicing Witchcraft, 5 Arrested

AssamTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
witchcraft
52

In a tragic turn of events, a man was lynched to death by a group of villagers on suspicion of practicing witchcraft in a village in Baksa district.

The incident was reported on Monday at Bogobari village in Tamulpur sub division of the district.

As per sources, close to 150 people cornered the 50-year-old man, identified as one Biren Boro, and accused him of practicing witchcraft in the village.

Related News

India’s Daily COVID Count Drop Below 2-Lakh Mark After 40…

Assam Govt Extends Corona Curfew Till June 5: CM Sarma

COVID-19: Himachal Pradesh Extends Curfew till May 31

No Clue on COVID-19 Impact on Children More in 3rd Wave:…

Subsequently, angry villagers beat up the man left and right and when police reached to rescue the man, they were attacked too.

Also Read: Assam: 4 Activists Held In Midnight Raid In Sivasagar

At least five policemen were injured in the attack.

The man was later rushed to a local hospital as he was critically injured in the attack. He later succumbed to his injuries.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered at Kumarikata police station based on the complaint of the man’s wife.

Five person have been arrested so in connection to the incident. They were identified as  Laksindra Boro (32), Sunos Narjary (21), Birkhang Basumatary (23), Ringkhang Basumatary (21) and Rajen Narjary (47).

In Assam, such cases of people getting killed for allegedly practicing ‘witchcraft’ are not very uncommon.

Last year in September, two people were burned to death by a mob of villagers for allegedly practicing witchcraft. A kangaroo court decided that they be killed for indulging in witchcraft, however there was no evidence to prove it.

Witch-hunting is an atrocious practice and a socially sanctioned violence. According to official data, a total of 107 persons have been killed in witch-hunting incidents across 21 districts in Assam since 2011 and counting.

Also Read: Cyclone Yaas To Be Very Severe In Next 12 Hours: IMD
You might also like
Top Stories

Denis Mukwege, Nadia Murad win Nobel Peace Prize

Top Stories

No Name In NRC Additional Draft, Girl Kills Self

Assam

Northeast United FC Gets New Head Coach

Top Stories

Gujarat: Fire Breaks Out In Hospital

Top Stories

Rahul Gandhi Launches Helpline ‘Hello Doctor’ For COVID-19 Patients

National

Rajasthan: Dist & Block Committees of Congress Dissolved

Comments
Loading...