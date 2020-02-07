Balakot Terrorist Camp Active Again to Attack India: Source

The terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM)’s camp at Balakot is active again after an airstrike last February by India and currently training 27 terrorists, with the plan being to use them to launch terror attacks in India, said Intelligence and Counter-terror operatives.

The camp, targeted by the Indian Air Force (IAF) as a reprisal for the suicide bombing in Pulwama by a Jaish terrorist, and also to prevent further attacks against India, is currently headed by Yusuf Azhar, kin of Maulana Masood Azhar, and is currently providing terror training to 27 extremists for launching attacks against India.

As said by the Counterterror operatives, out of the 27, eight are from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir who is being trained by two instructors from Punjab, Pakistan and three from Afghanistan. The operatives also received information that the training will be completed within this week after which the terrorists will be ready for insertion into India. At the time when India launched strikes at Balakot, there were no less than 300 terrorists being trained there, as informed by the operatives.

The preparations for the terror offensive come even as around 40 JeM functionaries including Abdul Rauf were arrested on January 22, as part of Pakistan’s compliance with the Financial Action Task Force, an inter-governmental agency which combats money-laundering and terror financing. Even as Rawalpindi GHQ does this, the Indian operatives say, it may also launch a full-fledged information campaign to actually project the February 26, 2019, Indian Air Force strike at Balakot as a victory for the Imran Khan regime.

According to them, the aim of such a campaign would be to boost public confidence in the political and military leadership, lift the morale of Kashmiris, counter the Indian narrative on both Balakot and Kashmir, and present India internationally as a threat to global peace and security.