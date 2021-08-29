Ban On International Flights Extended Till Sept 30: DGCA

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has extended the ban on scheduled international passenger flights till September 30.

However, some flights may be allowed on “selected routes by the competent authority on a case-to-case basis”.

The ban scheduled flights was set to expire on August 31. This has now been extended by one month.

Scheduled international passenger services have been suspended in the country since March 23, 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Special flights however have been operating under the Vande Mataram mission and under bilateral “air bubble” arrangements.

“Dedicated cargo flights, flights under the bilateral air bubble pacts with select countries will continue to operate,” DGCA said.

“In a partial modification on a circular dated June 26, 2021, the competent authority has further extended the validity of the circular issued on the subject cited above regarding Scheduled International commercial passenger service to/from India till 2359 hrs IST of 30th September 2021,” stated the DGCA circular.

“This restriction shall not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by DGCA. However, International Scheduled flights may be allowed on selected routes by the competent authority on case to case basis,” it further stated.

The DGCA circular also said that the suspension does not affect the operation of international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by it.