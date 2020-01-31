Bank Employees Observe 2-day Strike from Today

The United Forum of Bank Unions has called for a two-day bank strike from today January 31 and February 1 in protest against various demands that need to be fulfilled.

Banking operations across the country will be affected during the nation-wide strike. The bank operations will also be affected on March 11, 12 and 13 and will also go for an indefinite strike from April 1.

The employees of the banks urged to fulfill the long-pending demands of hike in salary by 20%, introduction to five working days, special allowance should be included with the basic pay, new pension scheme should be withdrawn, updation pension scheme should be introduced, should initiate for staff welfare fund based on operating profit, lunch hours and business hours should be made fixed in the banks.

The employees also demanded the introduction of leave bank, should fix the working hours and contractual and business correspondence should be given equal salary.