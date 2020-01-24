Bank strike on Jan 31 & Feb 1

Bank unions have called for a two-day nationwide strike on January 31 and February 1 after talks over wage revision failed to make headway with the Indian Banks’ Association (IBA). The timing of the bank strike assumes significance as it coincides with Budget 2020.

Also, the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), which represents nine trade unions, said they will also hold a three-day strike from March 11-13.

“From April 1, we have decided to go on an indefinite strike,” UFBU state convener Siddartha Khan told. UFBU is seeking at least a 15-per cent hike, but the IBA has capped the rise at 12.25 percent, he said.

“This is not acceptable,” Khan said. The last wage revision meeting was held on January 13.

Most of the lenders had informed their customers in advance about the strike call given by All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA), All India Bank Officers’ Association (AIBOA), BEFI, INBEF, INBOC and Bank Karmachari Sena Mahasangh (BKSM), and its impact on banking services.

Unions are demanding wage revision settlement at a 20 percent hike on payslip components with adequate loading. In the past wage settlement, which was for the period November 1, 2012, to October 31, 2017, the employees got a 15 percent hike. The wage revision for employees of public sector banks is pending since November 2017.