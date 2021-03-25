Banks To Remain Closed Between March 27 & April 4

In a latest development across bank services in India, all public and private sector banks will remain closed for seven days between March 27 to April 4.

According to the holiday list issued by the Reserve Bank of India, the banking services will be closed consecutively between March 27 to 29. March 27 and 28 is fourth Saturday and Sunday. On March 29, services will be closed due to Holi. However, services will be open on March 30 and April 3.

On March 31, in connection to the last day of the financial year closing, banks will be non-operational. RBI further notified that banks will be closed on April 1 due to banks’ closing of accounts.

On April 2, banks will be shut on account of Good Friday, and April 4 is a Sunday. Notably, internet banking services will be open for customers on all bank holidays.

