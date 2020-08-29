Top StoriesHealthRegional

Barak Valley Discontent Over Govt Spending on Namghars

By Pratidin Bureau
Representational
The decision of the Assam government to provide an amount of Rupees 2.5 lakhs to 7000 Namghars across the state has sparked a sense of dissatisfaction among certain sections in Barak Valley.

As per sources, health authorities and certain key officials in the valley have expressed their displeasure over the fact that at a time when the government was giving a cold shoulder to the COVID-19 crisis in Barak Valley, it has decided to shell out a sizeable amount under the Assam Darshan scheme.

They reportedly added that the alarming situation has led to lockown being clamped in 3 districts of the region. Moreover, only 10 ICU beds are there in Barak Valley for COVID-19 patients.

Despite this serious crisis, the state government didn’t think of earmarking a certain amount to help the region fight the odds stacked against it, they said.   

