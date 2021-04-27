Top StoriesRegional

Barpeta Closes All Educational Institutions As Covid Cases Exceed 300

By Pratidin Bureau
Barpeta district administration on Tuesday has called for the immediate closure of all educational institutions including hostels for the next fifteen (15) days as infected cases in the district during the last ten days have exceeded 300.

In the last ten days, Barpeta registered 481 positive cases.  

The decision was taken after Assam government authorised the Deputy Commissioners’ and Chairman, DDMA to close down education institutions from pre-primary to university levels in districts where coronavirus cases exceed 300 in the last 10 days.

An official notice from the office of the Barpeta deputy commissioner read:

In pursuance of Govt. Notification no. ASE.0 1/2020/Pt-V/4 dated 27th April/2021issued by Commissioner & Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Elementary/Secondary and Higher Education Department, all Educational Institutions (Government and Non -Government) from Pre Primary section to University level along with Hostels and Coaching Institutions under Barpeta District will remain close a period of 15 (Fifteen) days from now as the cumulative total number of positive COVID cases during last 10 (ten) days exceeded the 300 mark. However, Online mode of education should be made available for the students. The order shall come into force with immediate effect.

Earlier today, the notification issued by the education department said, “In partial modification and a continuation of the earlier orders issued, the Government in Secondary Education department hereby authorizes Deputy Commissioners of the Districts and Chairman of DDMA to close schools in the districts where cases will exceed 300…”

As of April 26, atleast 15 other districts in the state has reported over 300 Covid cases during the last ten days.

