Barpeta: KMSS Protests Against Power Department

Krishak Murti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) on Thursday held a protest against the power department demanding regularization of power supply in Bhella village of Barpeta.

The peasant organization reportedly blocked the Bapeta-Dholakhal-Hajo-Guwahati road during the protest causing heavy traffic jam in the area.

According to sources, the protest is against frequent power-cuts in the village which have brought much inconvenience to the people. The organization complained that there are power cuts every day for 2 hours in the village and hence demanded proper regularization of power supply.

Additionally, KMSS demanded the release of its leader Akhil Gogoi who is currently in jail on charges of sedition for protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAA) last year.