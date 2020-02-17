Top StoriesRegional

BARPETA | Soldiers Saved Woman from Drowning

By Pratidin Bureau
258

Two citizens who saved a woman from drowning turned out to be cadres of the Indian Army. A woman was safely taken out from the fast-flowing Nausatra Nallah in Barpeta district on Sunday, reports said.

According to a statement released by Defence PRO, soldiers of a nearby post heard some noise coming from Patvaushi Bridge on the Nausatra Nallah in the afternoon on Sunday. Two army officials, who soon reached the site, were informed about the incident. The officials took immediate decision and directed an NCO, a swimmer, to jump in and save the woman.

The Army personnel’s act of chivalry and gallantry in saving the woman from ‘sure death’ was lauded by the locals present at the site.

Continue Reading
You might also like
Entertainment

‘Veere Di Wedding’ becomes third highest opener of 2018

National

7 detained in connection with Pulwama attack

Regional

Black Flags waved at CM Sonowal’s convoy again

National

PM Modi to visit Sri Lanka on June 9

Top Stories

Book fair imbroglio resolved

Regional

Bridge collapses in Tihu due to floods

Comments
Loading...