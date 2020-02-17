BARPETA | Soldiers Saved Woman from Drowning

Two citizens who saved a woman from drowning turned out to be cadres of the Indian Army. A woman was safely taken out from the fast-flowing Nausatra Nallah in Barpeta district on Sunday, reports said.

According to a statement released by Defence PRO, soldiers of a nearby post heard some noise coming from Patvaushi Bridge on the Nausatra Nallah in the afternoon on Sunday. Two army officials, who soon reached the site, were informed about the incident. The officials took immediate decision and directed an NCO, a swimmer, to jump in and save the woman.

The Army personnel’s act of chivalry and gallantry in saving the woman from ‘sure death’ was lauded by the locals present at the site.