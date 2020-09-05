Barpeta: Two Held With 53 Containers Of Brown Sugar

In yet another search operation conducted by the Barpeta police led to the recovery of a large consignment of brown sugar.

Barpeta Road police station officer in-charge Debananda Deka led the search operation where two peddlers were arrested in this connection and 53 containers of brown sugar were seized from them.

The peddlers Kamfed Ali and Imran Ali were nabbed at the national highway 31 in Barpeta Road’s Simalugurit area oday while they were smuggling the drugs from Bongaigaon to Barpeta. Furthmore, a Pulsar motorbike number AS 15 R 3625 was recovered as well.

Kamfed Ali belongs from Bongaigaon while Imran Ali is from Bijni.

Similarly, five days ago, two more drug peddlers were apprehended too. So far seven have been apprehended for brown sugar dealing.