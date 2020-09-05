Top StoriesRegional

Barpeta: Two Held With 53 Containers Of Brown Sugar

By Pratidin Bureau
50

In yet another search operation conducted by the Barpeta police led to the recovery of a large consignment of brown sugar.

Barpeta Road police station officer in-charge Debananda Deka led the search operation where two peddlers were arrested in this connection and 53 containers of brown sugar were seized from them.

The peddlers Kamfed Ali and Imran Ali were nabbed at the national highway 31 in Barpeta Road’s Simalugurit area oday while they were smuggling the drugs from Bongaigaon to Barpeta. Furthmore, a Pulsar motorbike number AS 15 R 3625 was recovered as well.

Related News

Railway Announces 1.40 Lakh Posts

Nalbari: Doctor’s Chamber Sealed

‘Govt Recruitments To Continue’: Finance Min Clarifies

Afghan Troops Kill 46 Taliban Militants, 37 Injured

Kamfed Ali belongs from Bongaigaon while Imran Ali is from Bijni.

Similarly, five days ago, two more drug peddlers were apprehended too. So far seven have been apprehended for brown sugar dealing.

You might also like
Regional

CAB is highly controversial: Nagaland CM in NEDA meet

National

Complete list of 95 Constituencies Voting in Phase-II

Regional

Papri Banerjee gets Interim Anticipatory Bail

Regional

3 killed in two separate accidents across State

Regional

Assam Govt held Rs 60 lakh grant to Xabha,

Sports

Assam Girl Jamuna Boro Enters QuarterFinals of WWBC

Comments
Loading...