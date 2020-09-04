EntertainmentTop StoriesWorld

Batman Star Robert Pattinson Tests COVID-19+

By Pratidin Bureau
Batman actor Robert Pattinson reportedly tested positive for COVID-19, just days after the shooting had resumed for the film. Following the actor’s positive result, the shooting of the film has come to a halt.

Warner Bros in a statement said, “A member of The Batman production has tested positive for COVID-19 and is isolating in accordance with established protocols.”

 “Filming is temporarily paused,” the statement said.

The studio did not name the person infected or indicate when filming would resume.

However a number of Hollywood trade publications, including Variety and The Hollywood Reporter, said they had confirmed that 34-year-old Pattinson was the sick cast member, as reported in Asian Age.

Pattinson’s representative could not be immediately reached for comment.

Production for the new film — a dark, detective-style mystery take on the “Caped Crusader” — also had to shut down midway through production in March due to the pandemic.

Director Matt Reeves has said his version — due out next June — is inspired by classic film noir such as “Chinatown” and “Taxi Driver,” and will meet a “very human and very flawed” Bruce Wayne in his second year as Batman, trying to solve a series of crimes.

