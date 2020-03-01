Befitting reply to those who will break internal peace: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that India will give a befitting reply to those who will break the internal peace of the country.

Taking part in the inauguration programme of the new complex of the National Security Guard (NSG) in Kolkata, Shah said that India wants peace in the world and does not wish to attack anyone. He also said that India is ready to give a befitting reply to them if anyone comes to break this peaceful atmosphere.

At the Inauguration of 29 Special Composite Group Complex of NSG in Rajarhat, West Bengal. https://t.co/BQjMCfNRg9 — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) March 1, 2020

Shah further said that the Country has adopted a zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism and after surgical and airstrikes India’s name is being referred to the whole world after America and Israel to deal with internal security.

Meanwhile, several political parties and other organization on Sunday staged protests against Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit.