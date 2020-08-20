Bengal: BJP Launches Anti-Corruption Campaign

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s Bengal unit launched a new campaign against corruption to put pressure on the ruling party TMC before the upcoming 2021 assembly elections.

BJP Bengal president Dilip Ghosh launched the public helpline (7044070440) which is registered as ‘Durnitir biruddhe Dilip Da’ (Dilip Da against corruption) and an e-mail id ([email protected]). The campaign has been named ‘Bengal against corruption’.

“Anybody can call this number between 10 am and 5 pm on weekdays and let us know about any type of corruption in any part of West Bengal. We will look into it,” Ghosh said.

Various news outlets have alleged that Mamata Banerjee is being targeted. A Hindustan Times report stated, “It is obvious that she is the target because the campaign’s posters and video focus on the words “Satatar Pratik” (symbol of honesty), which TMC had earlier used in election cutouts and billboards carrying Banerjee’s image”.

The BJP also launched the campaign’s video on YouTube which has been compiled with media reports exposing corruption such as irregularities in distribution of relief after Cyclone Amphan, corruption in mid-day meals in schools, and chit fund scams in which several TMC leaders were accused. Ghosh’s voice plays in the background of the video.

This is one of its kind campaign launched by the opposition in West Bengal. Such a campaign in other states including Assam is yet to be launched or seen by the opposition parties.