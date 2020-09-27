Bengal BJP Women Wing Prez Tests Covid+ve

President of BJP’s women wing in West Bengal Agnimitra Paul has tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday and has requested people who came in contact with her to get themselves tested.

She posted a Facebook status informing the same.

“I have been diagnosed as Covid Positive. I would request everyone who has met me in the last 5 days to get…tested. Thank You,” she wrote.

Paul has been touring districts regularly to lead street protests and undertake campaigns against the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC).

She also attended party programmes at state BJP headquarters last week.