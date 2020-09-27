Top StoriesNational

Bengal BJP Women Wing Prez Tests Covid+ve

By Pratidin Bureau
1

President of BJP’s women wing in West Bengal Agnimitra Paul has tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday and has requested people who came in contact with her to get themselves tested.

She posted a Facebook status informing the same.

“I have been diagnosed as Covid Positive. I would request everyone who has met me in the last 5 days to get…tested. Thank You,” she wrote.

Related News

Dilip Saikia Inducted National BJP GS

PM Modi’s 69th Edition of Mann Ki Baat –…

Govt Needs 80,000 cr For COVID Vaccine: SERUM

BJP’s Oldest Ally Shiromani Akali Dal Quits NDA

Paul has been touring districts regularly to lead street protests and undertake campaigns against the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC).

She also attended party programmes at state BJP headquarters last week.

You might also like
National

No question of scrapping rafale deal: Arun Jaitley

Regional

Conrad’s NPP enters Assam Politics

Regional

Statues of Assam’s literary stalwarts unveiled

National

Railways invites Online Applications for recruitment to 9739 Posts in RPF and RPSF

Business

TATA Motors to launch 5 new cars & SUVs

Business

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso ready for India launch

Comments
Loading...