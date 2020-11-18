Bengal: BJP Worker Beaten To Death, 1 Arrested

In a shocker from West Bengal, a BJP worker was beaten to death in the Cooch Behar district on Wednesday morning. His family and the BJP allege that the assailants were members of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC).

BJP blocked the roads with the body in the evening and called for a local 12-hour bandh tomorrow (Thursday). TMC on the other hand have denied any links to the incident.

As per reports, the BJP worker Kalachand Karmakar, who is in his fifties, tried to break up a clash between some people who came to blows in front of his shop at Tufanganj town. He collapsed after he was brutally thrashed. He was rushed to the hospital after sometime but was declared dead on arrival.

One person has been arrested in connection to the case.

Union Minister of state Babul Supriyo held the TMC party responsible for his death and termed them as “goonda army” and “arrogant government”.

“Trinamool’s goonda army beat Kalachand karmakar to death but the administration has blindfolded itself instead of taking action. People will give this arrogant government a lesson soon,” he said.

Meanwhile, TMC has dismissed the allegations as baseless and said that the incident was due to a local dispute.

“The incident took place due to a local dispute. Police are investigating it. The BJP is trying to politicize the matter,” senior TMC leader and North Bengal Development Minister, Rabindranath Ghosh.