Top StoriesNational

Bengal: BJP Worker Beaten To Death, 1 Arrested

By Pratidin Bureau
64

In a shocker from West Bengal, a BJP worker was beaten to death in the Cooch Behar district on Wednesday morning. His family and the BJP allege that the assailants were members of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC).

BJP blocked the roads with the body in the evening and called for a local 12-hour bandh tomorrow (Thursday). TMC on the other hand have denied any links to the incident.

As per reports, the BJP worker Kalachand Karmakar, who is in his fifties, tried to break up a clash between some people who came to blows in front of his shop at Tufanganj town. He collapsed after he was brutally thrashed. He was rushed to the hospital after sometime but was declared dead on arrival.

Related News

APSC Job Scam: Rakesh Pal’s Bail Plea Rejected Again

Bihar: 57% Ministers Declare Criminal Cases Against Them

Dibrugarh-Tinsukia Bypass Inaugurated

Ex-Goa Guv And BJP Leader Mridula Sinha Passes Away

One person has been arrested in connection to the case.

Union Minister of state Babul Supriyo held the TMC party responsible for his death and termed them as “goonda army” and “arrogant government”.

“Trinamool’s goonda army beat Kalachand karmakar to death but the administration has blindfolded itself instead of taking action. People will give this arrogant government a lesson soon,” he said.

Meanwhile, TMC has dismissed the allegations as baseless and said that the incident was due to a local dispute.

“The incident took place due to a local dispute. Police are investigating it. The BJP is trying to politicize the matter,” senior TMC leader and North Bengal Development Minister, Rabindranath Ghosh.

You might also like
Entertainment

Ram Gopal Varma Announces Film on Arnab Goswami

Regional

CM Sarbananda Sonowal meets noted intellectual Hiren Gohain

National

SIT arrests one more in journalist Gauri Lankesh murder case; total 12 suspects…

National

Jyotiraditya Scindia Resigns from Congress

Entertainment

BRICS forum posthumously presents award to Sri Devi

Top Stories

India, Russia Finalize AK-47 203 Rifles Deal

Comments
Loading...