Bengal: BJP Worker’s Body Found Hanging From Tree

A body of a BJP worker was found hanging from a tree in Goghat town of West Bengal’s Hooghly on Sunday morning.

Relatives of the deceased, identified as Ganesh Roy, alleged that he was murdered by Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers.

“Roy was our active worker and he was murdered. If he had died by suicide, the body should have been hanging. Roy’s feet were touching the ground,” alleged Biman Ghosh, BJP’s Arambagh organization district unit president.

State BJP president Dilip Ghosh while condemning the incident said that the killing of BJP members by TMC goons has become a “routine” in Bengal.

Reacting to the BJP’s allegation, urban development minister Firhad Hakim said, “BJP is doing politics with every death that takes place. Whenever there is an unnatural death, they charge the TMC with murder.”

The body was later taken to Burdwan Medical College for postmortem. Additional police were deployed at Goghat town.