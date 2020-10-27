Bengal: Boats Capsize During Idol Immersion, 5 Killed

In a tragic incident on Monday, two country boats capsized in a water body in Murshidabad of West Bengal, killing five people.

As per reports, the bodies of the victims were recovered from the river. They were residents of Beldanga city.

According to a police officer as reported by NDTV, the incident occurred at around 5pm when the two boats carrying 10 people each went for Durga idol immersion in the river.

“Divers are still looking if there is anybody else in the water. Police and disaster management department personnel are working together. We will look into the matter,” the official said.