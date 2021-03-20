Bengal Polls: Actor Couple Neel-Trina Bhattacharya Join TMC

Ahead of Bengal polls, actor couple Neel Bhattacharya and Trina Bhattachya joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Saturday in presence of party general secretary Partha Chatterjee and others.

The husband-wife duo is the latest addition to the brigade of Tollywood actors who are backing the TMC this election including June Malia and Sayani Ghosh.

The 294-member Bengal state Assembly elections will be held in eight phases starting March 27 with the final round of voting on April 29. The counting of votes will be take place on May 2.