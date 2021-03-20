Election 2021NationalTop Stories

Bengal Polls: Actor Couple Neel-Trina Bhattacharya Join TMC

By Pratidin Bureau
0

Ahead of Bengal polls, actor couple Neel Bhattacharya and Trina Bhattachya joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Saturday in presence of party general secretary Partha Chatterjee and others.

The husband-wife duo is the latest addition to the brigade of Tollywood actors who are backing the TMC this election including June Malia and Sayani Ghosh.

The 294-member Bengal state Assembly elections will be held in eight phases starting March 27 with the final round of voting on April 29. The counting of votes will be take place on May 2.

Related News

HBS Dodges CAA Question, Says Election Is On “Identity And…

Toolkit Circulated To Defame Assam Tea, Cong Involved: PM…

Pak PM Imran Khan Tests COVID+VE After Taking Chinese…

Cong To Bring Peace In Assam: Rahul

You might also like
Regional

Flying Squad Seized Rs. 10L in Sonari

Top Stories

Meghalaya Health Workers Reluctant To Take COVID Jabs

National

Winter Session of Parliament Cancelled Due to COVID-19

Regional

GUWAHATI | Lithuania Girl’s Moral lesson to save Tree

National

India’s UN envoy slams Pakistan

National

Shrikhand Mahadev Yatra Temporarily Suspended

Comments
Loading...